NAB, FBR should be urgently restructured, says Shibli Faraz

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Institutions such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Income Tax should be urgently restructured in order to make them independent, diligent, and efficient, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday.

Speaking to a private news channel programme, Faraz said the Opposition parties desired for the NAB's legislation to be such that their leaders could get off scot-free. The anti-graft watchdog's recovery ratio, he added, was 25-30%.



Senator Farooq Hamid Naek had drafted an amendment to the NAB's rules, the federal minister added, noting that the anti-corruption body had in the past been used as a tool for vengeance.

On modernisation of his ministry, he responded by saying the incumbent government had a strong desire to promote culture, values, and history, as well as a goal to bring such an important institution to international standards.

"We have institutions like PTV and Radio Pakistan and these institutions are highlighting development works and other progress done by the present government,” Faraz said. "Besides, these institutions were disseminating important information among the public."

With regard to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the senator explained that while there was no doubt that easing the lockdown posed risks, Prime Minister Imran Khan had to take into account the poor people's conditions as well.

It was the current government's responsibility to resolve people's problems during the coronavirus pandemic, he added, but noted that improving Pakistan's economic situation was also the ruling party's liability — a negative aspect inherited from previous governments.



Faraz grieved over Athar Shah Khan's demise

Separately, Senator Faraz also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran comedian, poet, and writer, Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi'.

"The accomplished actor had through his art spread happiness in lives of the people and given a new dimension to humour," he wrote on Twitter.

The characters played by the late actor would be remembered by his fans forever, the minister wrote further, adding his wish for God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

—Additional input from APP