PTI leader slams Sindh government for exaggerating coronavirus figures

KARACHI: PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman slammed the Sindh government for exaggerating coronavirus figures in the province, saying that Sindh government was making people's lives difficult.



"No other place in the world has been damaged by the coronavirus like Sindh due to the Sindh government," said Zaman, speaking to media. "Each day, these figures [coronavirus cases] are increased on the basis of lies. When we go to hospitals, we find out there are no coronavirus cases there or whether anyone died there [from COVID-19].



The PTI MPA said that people's lives were being made difficult by the government in such times of crisis. He said that whenever anyone wanted to retrieve a body from the morgue, he/she was asked to provide a coronavirus certificate to authorities.

"If you go to graveyards, there also they are trying to make money off the people," he said, accusing the police and authorities of making life difficult for people.

Zaman criticised the chief minister for not taking timely steps in providing relief to the traders and the business community. He lashed out at CM Murad for not preparing SOPs and failing to announce which small markets will be allowed to be opened.

"The province's chief minister only talks in the future sense," he said. "The damage that the PPP has done to Sindh, despite having full powers, can be translated as nothing more than enmity towards Sindh," he added.

CM Sindh says more than 1,000 cases reported in Sindh over 24 hours

The PTI leader's presser followed soon after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a video message that more than 1,000 coronavirus cases had been reported across the province over the past 24 hours.

CM Shah had said that 5,498 tests were conducted out of which the results of 20% or more patients than 1,000 came back positive.

He had also said that the tally of confirmed cases across the province stood at 10,771 and four deaths were recorded.

The chief minister had stated that the number of deceased due to the coronavirus have reached 180 so far.

He had said that 246 positive cases were reported from Khairpur’s Pir Jo Goth, following which strict lockdown measures have been ordered in the area.