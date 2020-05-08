How will restrictions under coronavirus lockdown change in Sindh after May 8?

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Many of the restrictions under the lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus would be extended after May 8, Sindh government spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab explained on Thursday.



Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Wahab said shopping malls, plazas, and cinemas will remain closed, as would the offices of people who were not going to work before today.

Mega departmental stores have also been told to stay shut, he added, noting that delivery service from restaurants across Sindh would be allowed to remain in place till 10pm.

"The Sindh government maintains its view that we have to fight coronavirus, not the federal government," the senator stated, noting that the Centre's document pertaining to relaxing lockdown measures only mentioned the construction sector and its related industries.

On the other hand, Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairperson Jameel Paracha said businesses were ready to resume operations if shops were to stay open from 5am to 5pm.

"The big malls [in Sindh] should be opened in the last 10-12 days of Ramazan as well," he stated.

Separately, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had said universities would draft their future policies with autonomy and that the government did not need to intervene in their matters.

"They run on semester systems so there is no need for us to intervene," Mehmood added. "Universities have autonomy and it would be better if they exercise it."