Indian troops unprovoked firing leaves six, including three girls seriously injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops' unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LoC) left six civilians, including three girls and one woman, injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said: "Cease-Fire ciolation of heavy mortars, artillery and automatics in Nezapir & Rakhchikri Sectors along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population."

The indiscriminate firing took place in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages that killed "6 innocent civilians including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries," meanwhile, "The injured have been evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care."

Earlier, Pakistan urged India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

The Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian populations in areas along the LoC and WB with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

India has committed 957 ceasefire violations so far.

Indian envoy summoned to refute 'baseless, fallacious' claim about GB

Pakistan, on Monday, had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to convey its "rejection of India’s baseless and fallacious contention regarding the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict in a matter pertaining to Gilgit-Baltistan", a statement from the Foreign Office issued read.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan "clearly conveyed that the Indian claim over the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir as an 'integral part' of India had no legal basis whatsoever".

"The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is a 'disputed' territory and is recognized as such by the international community," it added, noting that the dispute originated from India's "forcible and illegal occupation" of Kashmir in 1947 and that that was a violation of both the international law and the Kashmiri people's rights.

The Kashmir dispute, the FO added, is "the longest outstanding item on the agenda of the UNSC".

"No subsequent illegal and unilateral Indian actions could or have altered the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory," the statement highlighted, noting that only the "faithful implementation" of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions was the solution.