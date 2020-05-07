Courteney Cox's former husband reveals he recorded behind the scene footage from 'Friends'

Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette has revealed that he has lost unseen behind the scene footage from the final episode of "Friends" which he shot himself.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Arquette said that he recorded lots of behind the scenes footage from the set of the final episode of Friends, which aired in 2004.

He revealed that he has lost all the footage.

"This is the most tragic part, it's so silly, he said. I hope at some point I find it but I had this. I filmed all behind the scenes, like, the final episode and I'm like walking around just filming all this stuff that nobody really sees just gives people an idea of what they did. so much so that the final scene, I am up in the rafters and I'm shooting down, complete, like, bird's eye view."

Arquette said that he had sent the footage to other members of the cast and crew so there may still be hope.

"I made edited versions and sent them to everybody, so hopefully somebody found an edited version... But no, I lost it completely... I don't know where it is."