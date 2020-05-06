Sindh says COVID-19 patients at liberty to choose where to isolate

AFP/Files

The Sindh health department, in light of the problems COVID-19 patients are facing over isolation, issued an advisory on Wednesday on measures to be observed by law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers.

According to the notification, the advisory issued in consultation with healthcare providers and law enforcement agencies noted that patients are forcefully being shifted to either hospitals or field isolation centres.

For the convenience of the patients and their relatives, the following guidelines were laid out:

- Every COVID-19 positive case shall be at his/her liberty to be isolated either at home or an isolation centre.

- None shall be forcefully shifted to an isolation centre, if proper space is available in his/her residence and the patient or the family members agree to his /her home isolation

- COVID-19 positive patient is bound to strictly observe the SOPs explained by the healthcare providers for home isolation.

- In case of any violation that exposes the community to the infection, the patient will be shifted to an isolation centre.

Sindh reported 451 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the provincial tally to 8,640.

According to the Sindh government spokesperson, in the last 24 hours, 60 people have recovered from coronavirus in the province. Nine deaths were also reported as of today.