No new coronavirus code of conduct for last 10 days of Ramadan: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: No new coronavirus-related code of conduct would be issued for the last 10 days of Ramadan, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said Tuesday.

The ulema agree that the Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers should be offered in open spaces instead of inside mosques, he said, adding that if even one person from a neighbourhood attended the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, it would be equivalent to the entire locality attending.

It is requested that a minimum number of people sit for Aitekaaf in one mosque, Shah mentioned.

The federal home minister further noted that wealthy people wished for an extension in the coronavirus lockdown, while those experiencing hunger and other needs wanted it to be eased.

"It is likely that further relaxations in the lockdown will be announced tomorrow," he said.

20-point 'formula'

Last month, before the start of Ramadan, President Dr Arif Alvi had announced a 20-point formula for tarawih prayers after consultation with the ulema, noting that the mosques across the country would remain open but people should practise caution.

"As per the foundations of Islamic society, we as a nation should exhibit discipline, coherence, and national uniformity as we continue our battle against the coronavirus," Alvi had asserted, adding that the virus spread could curbed by staying away from crowds and unnecessary gatherings.

Noting that people wished to see religious scholars and politicians on the same page, he had also appealed to the masses to donate generously since madressas and mosques looked forward to these funds to cover routine expenses.

The president had said Shah was in touch with the provincial governments and that the strategy could only be successful if every single individual heeded it. According to the plan, "carpets will not be laid in mosques" and that people should avoid congregating on the footpaths outside the places of worship.

Alvi had also asked religious leaders to ensure there was a space between people during prayers. "The floors of mosques across the country will be cleaned with chlorine to disinfect them," he had said.

"Markers will also be made on the ground for the people to stand when they pray. Prospering nations do not follow rules and regulations forcefully but with free will; therefore, the administration can help us in enforcing the decided SOPs but it is the job of citizens to ensure that all precautionary measures are fully implemented," he had stated.