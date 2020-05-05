Balochistan govt extends lockdown for 15 more days

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the ongoing lockdown for 15 more days in view of the mounting coronavirus cases across the province.

Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate and in order to stem it, effective measures such as social distancing and isolation should be practiced.

He said that the provincial government is extending the lockdown until May 19.

The Balochistan government had earlier warned that it would extend the lockdown due to the rise in cases.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had said that the number of locally-transmitted cases in the province were increasing slowly but that lockdown restrictions could only be eased if people cooperated with the government.

It was through random testing that the Balochistan health department learned that the locally transmitted cases had increased, he said.



"Our testing capacity is improving so we're conducting more tests," Kamal had added, stating that a lot needed to be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet to discuss lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss easing the lockdown in the country.

The cabinet will also discuss the economic challenges faced by the country due to the pandemic along with the relief package given under the Ehsaas Programme and power concession to small businesses.

The entire country is under the state of lockdown, which the premier said the government will lift gradually to alleviate poor economy.

"We are doing [lifting lockodwn] because the people are suffering and losing their jobs. But if SOPs are not followed we fear that it might spread rapidly and we will be forced to move towards a lockdown once again," the premier warned.

The development came as Pakistan recorded more than 21,000 cases of the coronavirus with above 450 deaths as of Tuesday.