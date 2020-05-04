Pakistan TikTok star Ghani Tiger demands justice for father's murder

Screengrab

TikTok star Ghani Tiger demanded justice after his father was shot dead by unknown men, and his brother was left injured in an attack in Sialkot district's Pasroor area on Sunday.

In a video message Tiger uploaded on social media, he narrated the ordeal of how a few men armed with pistols and rods murdered his father. The attackers also opened fire at his younger brother named Dawood Butt – who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The assailants first hit my father on the head with an iron rod and then shot him in the brain, killing him on the spot,” Tiger shared with tears in the video.



“My brother is still in the hospital while my mother is in a state of shock,” he mourned, appealing to authorities to step-up and take immediate action against his father's killers.





The video went viral on social media, leaving Twitterati in distress. People on Twitter demanded prompt action from authorities regarding the incident.

To show solidarity with Tiger, his fans and followers are supporting him by trending #JusticeForDawoodButt on social media.

Moreover, Pakistani celebrities like Armeena Khan and Zara Noor Abbas have also expressed immense grief and dejection over the incident and have demanded justice for Tiger and his family.

It is pertinent to note that the Tik Tok star has alleged that his city’s organisation of ATI (Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam) Pasroor were responsible for his father's murder.

Ghani Tiger, with millions of followers, is one of the most followed Tik Tok star in Pakistan. He is among the first singers and rappers of the country who garnered immense fame and popularity from the platform in very little time.