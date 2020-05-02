PTM leader Arif Wazir dies after being attacked in Wana

Photo: RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir died after succumbing to his wounds, local media reported on Saturday.

Wazir was injured after unidentified persons opened fire on him near his house on Friday night.

Sources had said that unknown gunmen opened fire Wazir near his house in Wana in the evening, injuring him seriously after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Wazir cousin, MNA Ali Wazir in a statement said he had received three bullets in his body. “The doctors are trying to save his life,” Ali had said.

Arif Wazir is a cousin of Ali Wazir, the PTM leader elected as an MNA from South Waziristan in the July 2018 general election. Arif Wazir had also contested election for the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year but was unsuccessful.