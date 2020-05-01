close
Fri May 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2020

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn quarantining together?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 01, 2020

 Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn love to keep their relationship on the private side. But, the  actor's latest Instagram post has confirmed that he is in quarantine with his girlfriend.

Joe Alwyn  rarely posts on Instagram, but he shared several photos last night of Swift's blue-eyed cat, Benjamin Button, hiding around her place.

The posts, shared by the British actor, made it clear to Swifties that he is spending some quality time with his leading lady during the ongoing heath crisis.

At the same time, it also offered a rare glimpse into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to grow away from the spotlight.

According to previous reports, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve where sparks had to fly.

