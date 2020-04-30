PM Imran, Egypt President Sisi discuss COVID-19 situation

APP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday discussed the coronavirus situation and the premier's call to launch a ‘Global Initiative on debt relief’ for developing countries with Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh Sisi.



According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister "fondly recalled their earlier interaction" on the sidelines of the OIC Summit in Makkah and the UN General Assembly Session in New York in 2019.

"The premier conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with Egypt and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19," said the statement.

He also congratulated President Sisi for "pursuing an effective national strategy".

The premier briefed the Egyptian leader of the key points of Pakistan's strategy "aimed at saving lives from the scourge of the virus and protecting the most vulnerable segments of population from acute economic distress".

The two leaders also discussed the debt situation. The premier said that suspending countries debt "will help free up resources in the developing countries to manage this unprecedented global health and economic crisis, where people are facing a stark choice — death by COVID-19 or by hunger". PM Imran added that other measures were also needed to boost the economies of developing countries.

President Sisi expressed support for the prime minister’s debt relief initiative.

"The prime minister stressed the importance of working together to evolve a comprehensive plan to turn this crisis generated by global pandemic into an opportunity for economic regeneration," said the statement.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further solidify the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt," it added.

"PM Imran reiterated his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience," the statement concluded by saying.