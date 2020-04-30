PM Imran says Modi govt committing war crimes in Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committing war crimes in Indian-occupied Kashmir under the cover of the virus pandemic.

In a statement on social networking platform Twitter, the premier said that India was violating the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing the genocide of the people of occupied Kashmir.

"Under cover of COVID19 global pandemic, the Modi Govt with its fascist Hindutva Supremacist RSS-driven ideology continues its war crimes in IOJK," he said in his message on Twitter.

"...as it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris: & by attempting to change the demography in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," he added.

PM Imran said that occupied Kashmir was recognised as a disputed territory by the United Nations and the international community had a responsibility to take note of Indian war crimes there.

"...a territory recognised as disputed by UN. The international community has a responsibility to take note of & act against these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention & int humanitarian laws."

PM Imran, Hasan Rouhani discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday exchanged views over the prevalent coronavirus situation.

The communication took place in a telephone call made by Iranian President Rouhani to PM Imran. "Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from President of Iran, Dr Hassan Rouhani, today, in the context of greetings for the Holy month of Ramazan," the PM Office said.

The two discussed the locust situation in the border areas between Pakistan and Iran. The Iranian president congratulated the premier on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to discuss the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 response on Wednesday.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Gates Foundation and other international partners during the unprecedented crisis and emphasised the continued urgency of the situation, a statement issued by the PM's Media Office said.

He stated that Pakistan was making all efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust and coordinated response. The prime minister noted that Pakistan was facing the dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together an $8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses. Bill Gates mentioned how COVID-19 was a threat across the world. He commended Pakistan’s efforts in protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

PM Imran and Gates also discussed their shared priority of polio eradication. Furthermore, the two discussed the important role that Pakistan’s polio staff were playing in the fight against COVID-19.