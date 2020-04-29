PM Imran, Iranian president exchange views on coronavirus

APP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, the PM's Office said Wednesday.

The communication took place in a telephone call made by Iranian President Rouhani to PM Imran.

The PM's Office, in a tweet, said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from President of Iran, Dr Hassan Rouhani, today, in the context of greetings for the Holy month of Ramazan."

They also spoke about the locust situation in the border areas of the two countries. The Iranian President congratulated the premier on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss latest developments on COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 response.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Gates Foundation and other international partners during the unprecedented crisis and emphasised the continued urgency of the situation, a statement issued by the PM's Media Office said.

He stated that Pakistan was making all efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust and coordinated response.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together an $8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses.

Bill Gates mentioned how COVID-19 was a threat across the world. He commended Pakistan’s efforts in protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

PM Imran and Gates also discussed their shared priority of polio eradication.

Furthermore, both of them discussed the important role that Pakistan’s polio staff were playing in the fight against COVID-19.