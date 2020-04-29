Hafizabad woman allegedly beats husband to death with stick over domestic dispute

The News/Illustration

HAFIZABAD: A woman allegedly killed her husband, beating him to death with a stick over a domestic dispute and after years of quarreling between them, police said Tuesday after arresting her.



The couple, who were married for almost three decades, were often fighting with each other over domestic issues. According to police, they had three children together. The deceased repeatedly denied his wife permission to step outside of their house, causing resentment to grow between them.



Last night, as her husband slept, the accused beat him to death. The Kasoki police station, where she was booked for the suspected murder, sent the deceased's body to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for post-mortem.

The case was filed on behalf of the late man's brother, following which the woman was arrested.