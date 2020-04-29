Sindh records 208 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday that 208 patients have recovered across Sindh within the past 24 hours.

Wahab said that a large number of patients have recovered in the province, adding that they adopted isolation measures.

The Sindh government spokesperson said that the patients hailed from Karachi and other parts of the province.

He informed that more than 11,000 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in Sindh.

Wahab said it is imperative to use prevention measures put forth by the provincial government.

In a Twitter post, the Sindh government spokesperson said 404 new cases were recorded in the province taking the provincial tally to 5,695.

Sindh reported eight more deaths on Wednesday taking the grim total to 100 in the province.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the other two provinces with fatalities above 100. Pakistan has reported 335 deaths from the virus so far.