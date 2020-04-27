Coronavirus: Governor Sindh contracts COVID-19, says 'will fight it out'

The News/Files

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said Monday he had contracted the novel coronavirus and is now self-isolating at his residence.



Ismail, In a tweet, said: "I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out."

"Imran Khan thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah."

PTI spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui said that Ismail had had himself tested for the virus on Sunday.

Ismail revealed that he had isolated himself at the his residence.

"I have informed people I met [over the past couple of days]," he said. "Will also have my family tested for the virus, " he added.

The governor appealed to the public to pray for him, saying that his health was fine. "I'm feeling better. No need to worry, " he said.



The provincial COVID-19 tally infected stands at 4,953, while the death toll has reached 85 as of today.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The minister had said he had not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and felt healthy but emphasised that he had isolated himself since testing positive.

“If anyone of my friends and acquaintances feels the symptoms, then please get tested and isolate,” Ghani had said.

The minister in the message also urged citizens to stay home so the pandemic that has spread throughout Pakistan could be stopped.

Furthermore, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MNA Munir Khan Orakzai had also tested positive for the virus, his son confirmed last week.

“My father was on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night. He is doing much better now,” Akhtar Munir Orakzai told Geo News.

He added that his father had contracted the virus after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. “Because of the lockdown, my father is at home. The rest of the family is also undergoing tests,” he said.

CM KP’s assistant tests positive for virus

Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for local government Kamran Bangash also tested positive for coronavirus, the provincial health minister tweeted last week.

“It is sad to announce that honourable assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local government Mr Kamran Bangash has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested the public to stay home in order to defeat the virus. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the health department said.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan emphasised on the need to for everyone to observe social distancing

“It is sorrowful news about the corona test resulting positive for Kamran Bangash. May Allah give him the strength to beat the virus. We are all praying for him. It can’t be emphasized enough that it is absolutely necessary for everyone to observe social distancing,” he said.