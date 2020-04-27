Indian forces' unprovoked shelling martyrs Pakistani woman, wounds minor girl: ISPR

The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: The Indian forces' unprovoked fire at Pakistan's civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC) martyred one woman, while a minor girl sustained injuries, the military's media wing said on Monday.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the yet another ceasefire violation occurred at "Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along LoC deliberately targeting civilian population this morning".

The wounded child was later "evacuated and [was] being provided medical care", the ISPR added.

Almost two weeks ago, Pakistan had summoned an Indian envoy over cross-border shelling, which had killed a child and wounded four civilians.

India 'committed 749 ceasefire violations'

India had claimed that shelling from Pakistani forces had killed three civilians, while the Pakistani foreign ministry had said Indian firing had killed the child and wounded four others.

"This year, India has so far committed 749 ceasefire violations to date,” the ministry had said, adding its condemnation over the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians.

The same day, Director-General (DG) ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had announced that a two year-old boy was martyred by India's unprovoked shelling along the LoC.

Four others, including a 72 year-old woman, sustained serious injuries over the past twenty-four hours in the ceasefire violations as Indian troops used artillery and heavy mortars to target civilians, Maj Gen Iftikhar had added.

Indian quadcopter shot down

A day before that two Pakistani civilians were injured in India's late-night shelling.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had shot down an Indian quadcopter violating the country's airspace and spying in Sankh Sector along the LoC.

"In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance,” the military’s media wing had said.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003,” it had added.

Tensions on the rise

Tensions have been high between the two nuclear-armed states over the past couple of years. India and Pakistan came close to war in February last year after the Pulwama suicide attack that left more than 40 Indian soldiers dead.

India blamed Pakistan for aiding militants who carried out the attack. Islamabad denied the accusations. However, on February 26, 2019, Indian jets bombed Balakot. The next day, PAF jets shot down two Indian planes and captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

On August 5, 2019, India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of its constitution, which guaranteed special autonomy for the disputed region.

Islamabad responded sharply to the development, cutting off diplomatic ties with New Delhi and suspending trade with India. PM Imran Khan has referred to his Indian counterpart's policies as 'fascist' and likened India under his rule to Nazi Germany.

With the civil and military leaders of both countries trading barbs over the past couple of years, unprovoked shelling across the LoC has increased.