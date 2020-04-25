MMA's Munir Khan Orakzai contracts coronavirus

MMA's MNA Munir Khan Orakzai has tested positive for the virus. — Twitter/Screengrab via The News/Files

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MNA Munir Khan Orakzai has tested positive for the virus, his son told Geo News on Saturday.

“My father was on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night. He is doing much better now,” Akhtar Munir Orakzai told Geo News.

He added that his father had contracted the virus after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. “Because of the lockdown, my father is at home. The rest of the family is also undergoing tests,” he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus — 89 — and has 1,708 confirmed cases.

The country overall has reported more than 12,000 cases and over 250 deaths.

CM KP’s assistant tests positive for virus

Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for local government Kamran Bangash also tested positive for coronavirus, the provincial health minister tweeted on Saturday.

“It is sad to announce that honourable assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local government Mr Kamran Bangash has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested the public to stay home in order to defeat the virus. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the health department said.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan emphasised on the need to for everyone to observe social distancing

“It is sorrowful news about the corona test resulting positive for Kamran Bangash. May Allah give him the strength to beat the virus. We are all praying for him. It can’t be emphasized enough that it is absolutely necessary for everyone to observe social distancing,” he said.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The minister had said he had not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and felt healthy but emphasised that he had isolated himself since testing positive.

“If anyone of my friends and acquaintances feels the symptoms, then please get tested and isolate,” Ghani had said.

The minister in the message also urged citizens to stay home so the pandemic that has spread throughout Pakistan could be stopped.