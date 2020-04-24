A day before Ramadan, utility stores across Pakistan shut down

The Utility Store union has closed down all the outlets across the country on Friday, a day before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the chairman of the union, outlets and offices will remain shut until their demands are met.

President All Pakistan Workers Unions Syed Arif Shah said, “the union had demanded a coronavirus risk allowance for all the employees, regularisation of daily wagers and contractual workers, and up-gradation of sales and warehouse staff.”

He demanded a 10% hike in salaries effective from July 1, 2019, and double salary for March 2020.

Shah urged the prime minister to resolve their longstanding issues. He said that earlier double pay was announced for the workers of the utility stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers face difficulty as Ramadan shopping put on hold

The citizens across the country faced difficulties due to the untimely closure of the utility stores as they struggled to buy basic need items before the first fast of Ramadan.

In Punjab’s capital Lahore, the utility stores were locked up while the staff was nowhere to be seen.

“We are already worried due to the coronavirus issue, now the utility stores have added to our misery,” lamented a customer.

In Sindh’s Larkana, 52 utility stores were closed across the district as the employees observed the strike.

Union leader Mohammad Asif said that the stores will remain shut until their issues are resolved.



Likewise in Hyderabad, 28 utility stores were closed in the district, while all the nine outlets in Jacobabad were shut.

In Punjab’s Faisalabad region, around 95 utility stores closed down while in Rahim Yar Khan, 56 shops remained shut.

In Balochistan, the employees of the utility stores were on strike, demanding fulfilment of their demands.