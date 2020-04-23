'Deeply disappointing' to see centre's political point-scoring, bowing to 'religious lobbies': HRCP

In contrast to many other Muslim countries, Pakistani clerics and government officials have refused to close mosques attended by millions each week, where hugs and handshakes are common. AFP/Asif Hassan/Files

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The PTI-led federal government's political point-scoring against a provincial government and capitulation to businesses and 'religious lobbies' has become concerning, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said Thursday.



In a statement issued Thursday on behalf of HRCP Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan, the body voiced alarm at the federal government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, especially the "indecision" and "an absence of clarity" in the measures.

It was worrisome in light of the steadily increasing number of COVID-19 infections across Pakistan — almost 11,000 positive cases and 230 deaths, as of reporting time.



Without clarity, Pakistan "cannot hope to curb the pandemic and create space for the country’s already fragile healthcare system", it noted.

"The government in Islamabad has sown confusion among the population by relaying mixed messages about the lockdown and inciting its supporters in Sindh to undermine the actions taken by the provincial government.

"Instead of learning from the experience of more developed countries that have suffered hugely at the hands of this pandemic, the federal government remains indecisive," it added.

The HRCP also stressed on how the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had allowed congregational prayers, including Friday ones and Taraweeh, during Ramadan "despite clear warnings from the Pakistan Medical Association". The move to permit gatherings at mosques came after President Dr Arif Alvi consulted ulema — religious scholars — and came up with a 20-point 'formula' for worshipers to follow.

The government "has allowed congregations in Ramazan under pressure from certain clerics, even though this contravenes lockdown decisions in other Muslim countries", it said.

"When a large part of the population across Pakistan is at risk, it is deeply disappointing to see the federal government indulge in scoring political points against a provincial government while capitulating to the big business and religious lobbies," the statement highlighted further.