WHO warns Pakistan's COVID-19 cases can surge to 200,000 by mid July

Dr Tedros Adhanom, DG WHO. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's coronavirus cases can surge to 200,000 by mid-July if "effective measures" are not taken to curb the infection, said the World Health Organisation on Thursday.

This was stated by Dr Tedros Adhanom, Director-General WHO at the launch of the Pakistan National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan virtual conference.



"Pakistan's #COVID19 Response Plan is a joint strategy of the Government of #Pakistan, the @UN and partners. It is aligned with the @GlobalGoalsUN, Pakistan’s National Action Plan and WHO’s global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan," DrTedros was quoted as saying.



He said that the required funding for the plan was $595mn which would be allocated to support various measures.

"Without effective interventions there could be an estimated 200K+ cases by mid-July. The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty.

"We must act in solidarity, with a coherent, coordinated approach," Dr Tedros was quoted as saying.

The statement from the global health body comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged past 10,000 and more than 210 people have died.

Officials have recorded more than 2.6 million cases and 183,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.