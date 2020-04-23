Sindh provides relief for virus-shook economy by waiving off some taxes for three months

AFP/Rizwan Tabassum/Files

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Thursday announced relief for the coronavirus-shook economy by waiving off certain taxes for a three-month period.



The provincial government "has exempted payment of property tax, professional tax, motor vehicle tax, and entertainment duty for a period of 3 months from 1st April to 30th June, 2020", Sindh government spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter.

Wahab added that the move was aimed at providing relief for "various segments of society".

According to the notifications he shared on his Twitter account, the Sindh government would "remit 25% (i.e. for 03 months) of the payment" of all these taxes for the year 2019-20. Those who have already paid, however, "will get an adjustment of 25% remission in their tax liability during next financial year i.e. 2020-21".

The motor vehicle tax exemption, as per the relevant notification, was applicable on loaders, motorcycle rickshaws (MCR), including rickshaws and qingqis, mini buses, mini trucks, pickups, coasters, delivery vans, station wagons, taxis, and vans.