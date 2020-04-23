Coronavirus: Zalmi Foundation provides protective equipment to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Zalmi Foundation on Thursday provided COVID-19 protective equipment to Afghanistan in an attempt to help the neighbouring country overcome the pandemic, a statement from the organisation stated.



"Zalmi Foundation Chairperson, Javed Afridi, has handed over 50,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits to an envoy at the Afghanistan embassy," said the foundation.

Voicing Prime Minister Imran Khan's desire to exercise mutual cooperation between the two countries to fight the pandemic, Afridi said: "The government of Pakistan and the premier wish to foster healthy relations with neighbouring countries [...] We [Zalmi Foundation] will try to keep providing aid to Afghanistan."

The statement further said that the foundation was playing an active role to help the government in tackling the pandemic and that it had donated Rs10 million in the PM's COVID-19 relief fund.

Zalmi Foundation has also provided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with surgical masks and protective suits.

The organisation has been helping the poor in several parts of KP province by donating rations in several districts, the statement added.