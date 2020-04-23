Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased for a week: AJK govt

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

MUZAFFARABAD: The lockdown to curb and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has been eased for a week, a spokesperson for the government said Thursday.



In a press conference, AJK Information Technology and Population Welfare Minister Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi said the restrictions would be eased for five days in the week, barring Tuesday and Friday.



All shops have been allowed to remain open from 8am to 4pm while milk and dairy retailers are permitted to stay open till 6pm, Dr Abbasi said, adding that public offices will also be open but with limited staff.

Restaurants have also been permitted to remain open from 4pm to sehri during Ramadan but dining-in is not allowed, he said.

Barbers and public transport will remain closed completely, the AJK government spokesperson added, noting that pillion riding was also banned.

However, three people — including the driver — were allowed to travel in private cars.