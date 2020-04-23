Idris Elba gets an earful from Wendy Williams for suggesting a yearly quarantine

Wendy Williams slammed Idris Elba saying said there is no need for the world to be reminded of the pandemic

Hollywood star Idris Elba had left the internet divided after called for a week of yearly quarantine to look back at coronavirus pandemic after it settles.

The Thor actor is now being slammed not just by social media users but also by American TV personality Wendy Williams, who said there is no need for the world to be reminded of these catastrophic times in the future.

“He feels as though he’s an authoritarian on telling us what to do. Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this,” the 55-year-old host said during her Wendy @ Home show.

“This is something you’ll never forget. Will you ever forget it? Do you have to self-quarantine, next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down,” she continued.

“First of all, I love being in my home, so it’s nothing for me to stay in the house for a week. But, I don’t need to do it to self-reflect on this disaster going on right now,” she added.

Earlier, Idris had drawn criticism after he suggested in an earlier interview with Associated Press: “During the time of crisis, you know, you kind of want to be close to home, I think that the world should dedicate a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time and remember each other, I really do.”

“Other species use it, it’s called hibernation, but it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time,” he added.

The actor’s comments came after he and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for the coronavirus in March and are currently in recovery in Los Angeles.



