Coronavirus in KP: 30 more health professionals, including doctors, test positive

PESHAWAR: The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become even more concerning after another 30 health professionals, including doctors, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a document obtained Wednesday by The News.



Fourteen of the medical staff who have contracted the COVID-19 virus were doctors, five paramedics, and 11 other health professionals. One of the doctors, the document indicated, was in serious condition.

According to the document, 11 doctors were from Peshawar whereas one each was from Bannu, Mardan, and Swat.

Four of the coronavirus-positive paramedics were from Peshawar and one from Shangla. Four of the five were women.

Some 26 of the 30 affected health professionals were said to be performing their duties in Peshawar.

Speaking to The News, the secretary of the KP Health Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, said not all of the coronavirus-positive medics were infected while on duty at the hospitals.

All facilities, including protective gear, were being provided to them, Shah said, adding that a recommendation for financial assistance package to the doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic was in the works.

"The safety and security of doctors and health professionals is of utmost priority," he added. "All of them will be taken care of."