Ruet-e-Hilal Committee includes science ministry member for the first time

A member from Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Ruet-e-Hilal committee. — The News/ Files

ISLAMABAD: A member of Fawad Chaudhry's Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday, for the first time in history, has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Dr Tariq Masood, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, has been appointed to the committee as a technical expert, according to a notification from the Ministry of Science and Technology.



"Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary M/O Science & Technology is appointed as member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with Immediate effect until further orders," read the notification.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to express his happiness at the decision. "For the first time in history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee," he wrote.

"This is a step in the right direction. Religious events are based on unity and blessings and we want to move forward with the same sentiments."

The development comes a day before the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is to convene to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramazan. The development was confirmed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 24 as per the lunar calendar, marking the first fast of the holy month of Ramazan on April 25.



Chaudhry, who had announced the same date for the first fast back in February as well, mentioned that there had been a plan to gather people for the moon sighting. However, it has been called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which health experts say can be prevented by avoiding public congregations.