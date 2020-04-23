close
Thu Apr 23, 2020
Ramadan

Web Desk
April 23, 2020

Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Faisalabad, Iftar Time Faisalabad, Ramadan Calendar 2020

FAISALABAD: The holy month of Ramadan is regarded as one of the five main pillars of Islam and is observed by Muslims around the world to fast from the dawn to dusk.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

In Pakistan, the holy month is expected to start on April 25, 2020 depending on the moon sighting this year.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been assigned the task to sight the Ramadan moon every year. The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to sight the crescent.

However, Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science and Technology has stated that the crescent will be sighted as per the lunar calendar on April 24.

With the sehar and iftar time differing in each city across the country, below are the timings for Faisalabad.

RamadanDateSeharIftar
1April 25, 202004:02 AM 06:43 PM 
2April 26, 2020
04:01 AM 06:44 PM 
3April 27, 2020
04:00 AM 06:44 PM 
4April 28, 2020
03:58 AM 06:45 PM 
5April 29, 2020
03:57 AM 06:46 PM 
6April 30, 2020
03:56 AM 06:47 PM 
7May 1, 202003:55 AM 06:47 PM 
8May 2, 2020
03:53 AM 06:48 PM 
9May 3, 2020
03:52 AM 06:49 PM 
10May 4, 2020
03:51 AM 06:49 PM 
11May 5, 2020
03:50 AM 06:50 PM 
12May 6, 2020
03:49 AM 06:51 PM 
13May 7, 2020
03:48 AM 06:51 PM 
14May 8, 2020
03:47 AM 06:52 PM 
15May 9, 2020
03:46 AM 06:53 PM 
16May 10, 2020
03:44 AM 06:53 PM 
17May 11, 2020
03:43 AM 06:54 PM 
18May 12, 2020
03:42 AM 06:55 PM 
19May 13, 2020
03:41 AM 06:55 PM 
20May 14, 2020
03:40 AM 06:56 PM 
21May 15, 2020
03:39 AM 06:57 PM 
22May 16, 2020
03:39 AM 06:58 PM 
23May 17, 2020
03:38 AM 06:58 PM 
24May 18, 2020
03:37 AM 06:59 PM 
25May 19, 2020
03:36 AM 07:00 PM 
26May 20, 2020
03:35 AM 07:00 PM 
27May 21, 2020
03:34 AM 07:01 PM 
28May 22, 2020
03:33 AM 07:02 PM 
29May 23, 2020
03:33 AM 07:02 PM 
30May 24, 2020
03:32 AM 07:03 PM

