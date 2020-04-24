close
Fri Apr 24, 2020
Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Peshawar, Iftar Time Peshawar, Ramadan Calendar 2020

Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Peshawar, Iftar Time Peshawar, Ramadan Calendar 2020

Peshawar: The holy month of Ramadan is regarded as one of the five main pillars of Islam and is observed by Muslims around the world to fast from the dawn to dusk.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

In Pakistan, the holy month is expected to start on April 25, 2020 depending on the moon sighting this year.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been assigned the task to sight the Ramadan moon every year. The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to sight the crescent.

However, Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science and Technology has stated that the crescent will be sighted as per the lunar calendar on April 24.

With the sehar and iftar time differing in each city across the country, below are the timings for Peshawar:

Fiqh Jafria: Suhoor Time -10min | Iftar Time +10min

RamadanDateSeharIftar
1April 25, 20204:00 AM6:55 PM
2April 26, 2020
3:58 AM6:56 PM
3April 27, 2020
3:57 AM6:57 PM
4April 28, 2020
3:55 AM6:58 PM
5April 29, 2020
3:54 AM6:58 PM
6April 30, 2020
3:53 AM6:59 PM
7May 1, 20203:51 AM7:00 PM
8May 2, 2020
3:50 AM7:01 PM
9May 3, 2020
3:49 AM7:01 PM
10May 4, 2020
3:47 AM7:02 PM
11May 5, 2020
3:46 AM7:03 PM
12May 6, 2020
3:45 AM7:04 PM
13May 7, 2020
3:44 AM7:05 PM
14May 8, 2020
3:42 AM7:05 PM
15May 9, 2020
3:41 AM7:06 PM
16May 10, 2020
3:40 AM7:07 PM
17May 11, 2020
3:39 AM7:08 PM
18May 12, 2020
3:38 AM7:08 PM
19May 13, 2020
3:37 AM7:09 PM
20May 14, 2020
3:36 AM7:10 PM
21May 15, 2020
3:34 AM7:11 PM
22May 16, 2020
3:33 AM7:11 PM
23May 17, 2020
3:32 AM7:12 PM
24May 18, 2020
3:31 AM7:13 PM
25May 19, 2020
3:30 AM7:14 PM
26May 20, 2020
3:30 AM7:14 PM
27May 21, 2020
3:29 AM7:15 PM
28May 22, 2020
3:28 AM7:16 PM
29May 23, 2020
3:27 AM7:16 PM
30May 24, 2020
3:26 AM7:17 PM

