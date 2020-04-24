Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Islamabad, Iftar Time Islamabad, Ramadan Calendar 2020

Islamabad: The holy month of Ramadan is regarded as one of the five main pillars of Islam and is observed by Muslims around the world to fast from the dawn to dusk.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

In Pakistan, the holy month is expected to start on April 25, 2020 depending on the moon sighting this year.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been assigned the task to sight the Ramadan moon every year. The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to sight the crescent.

However, Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science and Technology has stated that the crescent will be sighted as per the lunar calendar on April 24.

With the sehar and iftar time differing in each city across the country, below are the timings for Islamabad: