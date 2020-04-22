Coronavirus: Superstore in Karachi closed after employee tests positive

Photo: Geo News

A superstore on Karachi's University Road was closed on Wednesday after an employees tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, the chain announced that its Safari store branch will be closed from today till further notice.

“METRO management has decided to close the Safari Store on University Road, Karachi till further notice, as one of our employee tested positive for COVID-19,” the store said.

It added, “Safety of our customers and employees is of paramount importance to us, hence we are conducting COVID-19 tests for all our employees and doing the needful as per the government guidelines and the same has been communicated to the concerned officials.”

Pakistan has reported more than 9,700 cases of the virus with 4,328 cases in Punjab, 3,053 in Sindh, 1,345 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 495 in Balochistan, 283 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 194 in Islamabad, and 51 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The virus has claimed more than 200 lives in the country.