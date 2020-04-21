Young man dies after meeting train accident while filming TikTok video

Photo: Time Magazine

KARACHI: A 20-year-old man died after a train hit him as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track in the port city's Landhi neighbourhood, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the man identified as Kashif Arshad went to the central railway line in the locality in the evening and sat on the railway track to shoot a TikTok video.

Arshad was injured severely after a local train travelling to Hyderabad hit him, the police said, adding that his friends shifted him to a hospital on a motorcycle, but he had succumbed to his wounds upon arrival.

The police said that after necessary procedures the body of the deceased was handed over to the family,

Meanwhile, Landhi Railway Police informed that the family had not mentioned anything regarding Arshad making a TikTok video at the railway track, although, the people who had come along with him said that he was making a video while looking at the train.