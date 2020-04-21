PM Imran warns of 'action' if safety precautions not followed in mosques after ease in restrictions

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation over coronavirus in Islamabad on April 21, 2020. — Geo News/Screengrab via The News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday the government "will take action" in case coronavirus safety precautions that were agreed between the government and Pakistani ulema are not followed by people as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister was updating masses on the latest situation regarding the coronavirus. PM Imran said that Pakistan was an "independent nation" hence it could not force worshippers to not pray in mosques.

"The war for coronavirus is being fought by the entire country. It will not differentiate between the rich and the poor. It can happen to anyone," he said. "If we install police outside mosques and throw worshippers in mosques, independent nations do not behave like this," he added.

PM Imran said that Pakistani ulema signed a 20-point agreement with President Alvi that contained SOPs and conditions based on which mosques will be reopened. He, however, urged people to pray at home.

"I would urge my Pakistanis to stay at home and pray," he said. "Other Muslim countries have urged their citizens to do the same. But if you have to go to mosques, keep this in mind. You will have to obey these conditions," he added.

The prime minister said that if people did not follow the safety precautions and cases surged in mosques during Ramazan, then the government will have no choice but to "take back its decision".

PM Imran said that the government will close mosques if the safety precautions are not followed, adding that the same was mentioned in the agreement. "No one wants to see mosques get empty," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that several countries were thinking about easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions as governments wanted to strike a balance between protecting people and ensuring economic activity was regulated.

"A debate has started in countries to ease or lift lockdown and at the same time, save people from the coronavirus," he said. "Countries, where 500-600 people have died so far, are opening shops and easing restrictions."

He said that an "indefinite lockdown" was not possible in any society. PM Imran said that no one knew when the coronavirus will end. "Governments don't even know if coronavirus cases can resurface once again or not," he said.

The prime minister said that his government had started the revival of economic activities by opening the construction sector. "Other countries are trying to figure out how to recover from the economic setback [of the coronavirus]. Keeping in mind Pakistan's dismal economic conditions, our priority is to bring our people out of poverty," he said.

He announced that the government had set up an Ehsaas Ratio portal through which multinational companies and generous people will be provided an opportunity to help the poor.

Speaking about the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force, PM Imran said that it was being politicised. "At times, I am shocked at the opposition," he said, adding that the tiger force will not receive any funds.