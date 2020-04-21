Faisal Edhi's coronavirus test come out as positive

Faisal Edhi, the head of one of Pakistan's largest charity groups, the Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for coronavirus, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment and had insisted on being tested since he had been on the ground working with patients. His family will also undergo test for the virus as well.

Edhi had traveled to Lahore and then to Islamabad, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated a Rs10 million check on behalf of his organisation.

His family told Geo News, he had insisted on a test whose result came back today as positive.

Moreover, Edhi’s son, Saad Edhi told Geo News, everyone who had come in contact with him will be tested for the virus. According to his test reports, he had no symptoms of the virus.

The social worker is in isolation and is in constant contact with his doctor, Geo News reported.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s focal person on coronavirus, said he will meet the premier in the evening tonight and apprise him of the situation.

“I will speak to the prime minister about this,” Sultan said. “Keeping in mind the situation and what we know about the virus and how it is spread through contact, I will make recommendations.”

The final decision to take the test or not rests with the prime minister, Sultan added.

Edhi Foundation

Edhi Foundation is the largest Pakistani charity foundation, known worldwide for its humanitarian work.

The charity was founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi, a well-known philanthropist, ascetic, humanitarian, and social activist. He was known as the “father of the poor” and “the angel of mercy”, and had been repeatedly nominated for the Nobel Prize for Peace.

Highly revered and respected all over the world, Edhi dedicated his life to serving the poorest people. He established a giant charity foundation that sponsored the building of maternity hospitals, morgues, orphanages, shelters and a nursing home.

Until his death on July 8, 2016, he dedicated his life and that of all his family members to the service of people