Shahid Khaqan Abbasi slams government for inadequate measures against coronavirus

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a press conference on April 20, 2020. — Geo News/ Screengrab via The News

PML-N leaders on Monday slammed the PTI-led government over its inefficiency to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 9,000 people in Pakistan.

While addressing a news conference flanked by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Musadik Malik, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that it is because of the incompetencies of the present government that the people of Pakistan might have to suffer in the coming days.



“Previously the government was not able to make a timely decision for imposing a lockdown in the country and now they were so quick to ease restrictions even though the number for coronavirus cases is swelling with each passing day”, criticised Abbasi.

Stressing upon the fact that these decisions should be brought under question during National Assembly sessions, the PML-N lawmaker rued that the authorities have failed to take effective measures in order to mitigate the adverse effects of coronavirus.

Referring to Shahbaz Sharif’s appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the former prime minister said: “It is so unfair that NAB can't wait, although Sharif has submitted all required documents before the court.”

The national accountability watchdog should now demand documents from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shehzad Akbar, and chairman NAB, he said, condemning the discriminatory behaviour of authorities towards PML-N and its leaders.

Last week, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif skipped a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hearing on Friday due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

According to PML-N’s spokesperson Attaullah Tarar, Sharif is a cancer survivor and his health does not permit him to appear before the corruption watchdog amid the current situation of coronavirus.

The anti-graft body had summoned the PML-N leader in a money laundering case and had asked him to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays bank between 2005 to 2007.

“A complete detail of your foreign assets along with the year of acquisition/disposal and source of personal/bank loans along with details of loan repayment and current outstanding loan should be provided,” reads the questionnaire sent to Shehbaz Sharif.

In response to Abbasi's criticism of the government, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the premier was worried about the people suffering during the COVID-19 crisis, while the PML-N leadership was lamenting over Sharif family's problems.

Awan said that the people had "thrown out" political parties from the ruling office who could not run the country, adding that Abbasi should tell his [party] leadership "to return what they took from the nation."

"Now is the time to stand with the people of the country that you ruled for decades," she added.