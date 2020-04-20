'Avengers 5': Tom Holland to reprise 'Spider Man' in the MCU movie?

Film producer Kevin Feige had hinted the possibility of Avengers 5 in the future. A new rumour teases that 'Captain Marvel 2' will play a crucial role in establishing the movie.



It is learnt that Marvel is going the 'Captain America: Civil War' way with setting up the new Avengers movie. Much like Civil War which set up 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios will set up Avengers 5 with Captain Marvel 2.



After Iron Man's death, Captain America's retirement, Thor's universal expedition, and Black Widow's death, there were doubts about Avengers' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The outlet suggests Tom Holland could reprise his Spider-Man role in Avengers 5. The British actor is slated to start filming for Spider-Man 3 later this year. While it will be exciting to see Spidey in the new Avengers movie, MCU fans would also beware of possible exclusion, especially after the Disney-Sony break-up and make-up last year.



Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige confirmed there will be Avengers 5, there is still no clarity on the other questions. However, a new report attempts to give some clarity.



The Brie Larson starrer received an official release date a few days ago. Slated to release in July 2022, the report claims it will lure the viewers into Avengers 5. While it hints Captain Marvel's inclusion in the new Avengers movie, the report also suggests another existing Avenger could feature in the new Avengers movie.

