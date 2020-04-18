Maulana Fazl to practice social distancing and offer Ramazan prayers at home

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Saturday he will refrain from offering prayers in mosques and that he would offer Taraweeh at home and follow coronavirus precautionary measures.



"I will take precautions by offering prayers, including Taraweeh prayers at home," he said, during his interview with journalist Saleem Safi on Geo News programme Jirga. "I will try not to go to any mosque and be the cause of a public gathering there."



Fazl said that he will offer prayers at home with his brothers and nephews. In response to a question, he said that the agreement between the government and the Ulema should be respected.

"In my opinion, when a consensus is formed on an issue and an Ijmah is formed, then that Ijmah should be respected," he said. "My personal opinion then remains my personal opinion," he added.

The JUI-F chief said that he had presented his recommendations regarding SOPs for mosques during the month of Ramazan at a religious gathering in Karachi. He said that a forum was formed and their recommendations matched his.

Fazl said that the suggestions from Indian Ulema on the subject were also similar and an Islamic scholar from Nepal was very clear that very people should go to mosques to offer prayers in congregation.