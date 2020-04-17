Pakistan to receive IAEA's testing equipment to conduct COVID-19 tests via 'nuclear-derived technique'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will provide Pakistan the equipment for conducting COVID-19 testing through the use of a "nuclear-derived technique", the Foreign Office said on Friday.

"The IAEA is providing Pakistan a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, biohazard safety cabinets, test kits and related consumables to help fight the novel coronavirus through the use of a nuclear-derived technique," read an FO statement.

The provision of this equipment will augment Pakistan’s national capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests which are crucial in containing the spread of the disease, the FO said.

The Foreign Office while praising the IAEA in its contribution to science and technology said: "Pakistan deeply values the contribution of the IAEA and its leadership in helping member states in their efforts to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic."

"Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with the IAEA. As a founding member of the Agency, Pakistan has continued to benefit from its technical assistance in various fields including health, agriculture and energy while also contributing to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technologies," it added.

The Pakistani embassy in Vienna is in contact with the IAEA for the equipment’s early shipment to the country.