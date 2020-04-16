Faisal Edhi responds to critics, stresses on need for unity to combat coronavirus

Responding to critics on donating a hefty sum to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund a day earlier, Faisal Edhi said the organisation could not "operate without the government's help — be it federal or provincial".



In a video message shared with Independent Urdu on Thursday, he said: "I am glad that we [Edhi foundation] are working with the government."

Faisal had received flak after he donated Rs10 million to the Prime Minister's Coronavirus Fund a day earlier.

"Edhi foundation has been working with the government since day one after the emergence of coronavirus [in the country]" he said, adding: "If all the stakeholders don't work synchronously and maintain gaps, then the public will face problems."

"I urge all the critics, opposition, Centre and other parties to forget their differences, stop criticising each other and come on the same page," Faisal said.



"If we don't form a consensus then it will benefit the coronavirus, not us," he added.

So far, the COVID-19 has killed 128 and infected over 6,800 people in Pakistan. Globally, officials have recorded more than two million cases and as many as 136,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.