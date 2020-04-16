Queen’s extravagant morning routine will leave you in shock

Queen Elizabeth has an extremely refined and pristine taste, even though some amuse royal fans, from reportedly having a dislike for garlic to wearing bright attire with sown in weights.

However, one of the Queen’s most interesting fun facts is her preferences for bath, or rather, how many inches her water is allowed to rise.

According to a report by Daily Mail’s correspondent Brian Hoey, the Queen awakes each morning no later than 7:30 and from that moment on, her maids make sure to turn on the BBC radio for her to soak in news.

Not only are her preferences for bath temperature particular, but there is also a certain number of inches she prefers her bath water to be risen to.

"Her maid will go into the adjoining bathroom to draw the bath, which has to be exactly the right temperature: tested with a wooden-cased thermometer, and no more than seven inches of water," Hoey stated.