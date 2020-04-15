Mufti Muneeb backs PM Imran's decision to extend coronavirus lockdown

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman backed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to extend the countrywide lockdown and said that Ulema would indulge in discussions to draw up a future roadmap for congregational prayers.

Speaking to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri via telephone he said that the Ulema have no desire to spread anarchy in the country.

The minister invited Mufti Rehman to attend a meeting on April 18 where a joint decision over Friday prayers and Itikaf would be taken.

Qadri, a day earlier, had urged Ulema for consensuses rather than individual decisions. He said that clerics from all sects would be taken into confidence in the meeting on April 18.

Mufti Rehman lamented over arrests made in Karachi by the Sindh government and said that they had gone against their promise of not arresting anyone who goes to the mosque during the lockdown.

Decisions should not be taken in haste. Rather, they should be based on reason, he said. "We are ready to hear reasonable suggestions while standing firm on our principles."

"There is no problem pertaining to any religious or worldly issue that does not have an agreeable and practical solution," he said.

Qadri invites Mufti Taqi Usmani

Mufti Taqi Usmani said Wednesday Qadri, had invited him for the April 18 meeting.

Mufti Usmani said that the minister had declared the Ulemas demands 'balanced' and that the government was considering the suggestion given by the religious scholars.



Usmani reiterated that the mosques should be allowed to remain open with precautionary measures intact.



'Mosques to no longer observe lockdown restrictions'

A day earlier, Ulema from various schools of thought held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club to declare that the lockdown will no longer be implemented at mosques.



Mufti Rahman had said that Tarawih prayers and Itikaf would continue as per schedule. He had called on people coming to mosques to practice social distancing.



Meanwhile, Mufti Usmani had urged the government to not arrest people from within mosques. "All those who have been arrested [for coming to mosques] should be released," he said.

He had called on worshippers to wear masks and perform ablution at their homes before coming to the mosques. "Remove prayer mats from mosques and ensure sanitisers are available," he instructed mosque administrators.

'Country to have uniform policy for Ramazan'

On Monday, Qadri had said that the entire country will have a uniform policy regarding Ramazan this year with the parties to lay out a comprehensive strategy for the holy month in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



The minister said the government will approach Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Siraj-ul-Haq, Sajid Mir, Sajid Naqvi and other religious leaders for policy-making consultations.

While referring to untoward incidents regarding congregational prayers and violation of the ban due to the pandemic, the minister expressed displeasure by referring to them as 'unfortunate'.

Qadri said that the high number of cases had led to an unnecessary debate on whether Iranian pilgrims or tableeghis were behind the spread of the coronavirus.