PM Imran says Ehsaas programme operating on basis of merit and transparency

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the provision of funds under Ehsaas Programme is purely made on the basis of merit and transparency is ensured throughout the process.

The premier made the remark during a meeting conducted to discuss the coronavirus situation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary leader Halim Adil Shaikh at Sindh Assembly.

Shaikh informed the prime minister about the overall situation of coronavirus in Sindh and explained him about the problems faced by the people while battling out the pandemic in the province.

“We are thankful for the funds allocated by the federal government for Sindh under Ehsaas programme,” he said.

The provincial lawmaker also notified that youth around the province is excited to become a part of ‘Tiger Relief Force’ and would ensure active participation in collecting relief funds for the programme.

In response, PM Imran said that the efforts of youth in tackling the current situation are praiseworthy, however, with grave public crisis, the country is also fighting with poverty and other economic setbacks.

“Political leadership should play a role in stimulating donations and reaching consensus,” the premier said, adding that the incumbent government is formulating policies to mitigate the adverse effects of coronavirus, especially for the disadvantaged segment of the society who is suffering the most due to the extended lockdowns.

According to Dr Sania Nishtar, who is incharge of the programme, 1.2 million families will get Rs12,000.

"Funds distribution will be done on the basis of biometric verification," she said, explaining that this way no one will be able take advantage of funds allocated for someone else, such as if there had been a card system.

An SMS can be sent to 8171 containing the 13-digit National Identity Card number, said Dr Nishtar. This will let a family know if they are eligible for the payment.