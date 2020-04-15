close
Wed Apr 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2020

Mehwish Hayat blasts India over discrimination against Muslims

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has blasted India for discrimination against the Muslim citizens amid the coronavirus false claims.

Sharing a report by  The Guardian titled “Coronavirus conspiracy theories targeting Muslims spread in India", the Load Wedding actress said “Just came across this article. When the world is uniting to fight against a common enemy, our neighbours are using this pandemic as a way of spewing further hatred & dividing ppl.”

The actress questioned, “Why do they discriminate when the virus doesn't? This is Shameful! #Covid_19.”

Mehwish Hayat is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown and has urged the people to stay at home to save lives as even their minor negligence can put many in danger.

