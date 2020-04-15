Jennifer Aniston did not speak to her mother for years: Here’s why

Jennifer Aniston always had a strained and complex relationship with her mother Nancy Dow.



During an interview with Elle in 2018, the actress revealed how her mother’s behaviour towards her was mostly harsh.

"She was from this world of, 'Honey, take better care of yourself,' or 'Honey, put your face on,' or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood," the 51-year-old said.

However, the Friends alum never fostered any bad feelings for her mother, except for the time when she did not speak to her for years.

It happened when Nancy wrote a book about her tricky relationship with Jen, titled From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir.

As reported by the National Post, the book's publication reportedly hurt Jen so much that she refused to speak to her mother for years.

So much so, that the Murder Mystery star did not invite her own mother to her wedding with Brad Pitt.

It has also been reported that despite all that happened among the two, Jen did her best to mend broken ties towards the end of Nancy’s life in 2016.