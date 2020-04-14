Three Karachi traffic police personnel contract COVID-19

KARACHI: Three traffic police officers of the metropolis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, sources confirmed, while results of 100 police personnel came negative for the pandemic.

According to sources, DIGP Admin, Dr. Muhamamd Amin Yousufzai, in collaboration with an NGO had arranged for police officials to be tested for the virus.

Police officials from District Malir and East were tested for the virus. In the first phase on Monday, 50 officials of district East — who were posted on pickets during lockdown — had been tested, while 50 personnel from district Malir were tested on Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Malir, Ali Raza, all police officers tested negative for the virus.

Thirty traffic police officers also underwent testing out of which three tested positive, sources said.

The health department will now trace all those who came into contact with the infected persons to ensure the virus does not spread to other people, sources added.

Pakistan coronavirus death toll soars to 100

The death rate from the novel coronavirus rose to 100 in Pakistan earlier in the day after four more died of the disease in Sindh.

“The death rate has increased from 2.1% to 2.3% in the province,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a video statement.

Speaking about the new cases in the country, Shah said the province has recorded 66 new cases in the last 24 hours and four more deaths to take the provincial tally of fatalities to 35.

“663 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 66 came back as positive. So far, we have conducted 14,503 tests,” he shared.

The chief minister further said 671 patients were in isolation at their homes, while 58 were under treatment in isolation centres and 327 in different hospitals in the city. As of now, there are 1,056 patients under treatment,” Shah said.