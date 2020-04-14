PTI's Aleem Khan rejoins Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: PTI leader Aleem Khan has made a comeback to the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday, after a hiatus of more than year following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, which ran an investigation into his offshore companies and assets.

Today, the Punjab government issued a notification handing over the food ministry to Khan, who will now render his services as a senior minister.

After the incendiary Federal Investigation Agency report on the sugar crisis, erstwhile Punjab food minister Samiullah Chaudhry had tendered his resignation, following which the post had fallen vacant.

In his resignation, Chaudhry said he resigned as he faced allegations that he could not bring reforms in the department, adding that until the clearance of accusations he would not hold any government office.

Elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in the July 25 polls last year, Aleem Khan was Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development before resigning from his position due to the NAB case.