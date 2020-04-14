National Command and Operations Centre formulates recommendations for NCC session today

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre early on Tuesday finalised recommendations to be presented before an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) - with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair - scheduled for later in the day.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar chaired the session during which recommendations were prepared for the NCC. The NCC will give a formal announcement regarding the continuation of a coronavirus lockdown across Pakistan after April 14.

In the meeting, a consensus was developed over recommending to the NCC that the construction sector be allowed to resume operations under certain SOPs.



For Ramzan, a guideline related to the matters such as fasting, congregational prayers, and taraweeh prayers will be prepared after consultations with religious leaders.

The statement issued after the meeting stated that special preparations will be made for Ramzan bazaars and Friday bazaars. The interior ministry will be tasked with approaching religious scholars before the holy month of Ramzan to enforce the guideline.

Clinical trials of ventilators

The participants were briefed that the Pakistan Engineering Council is designing five types of ventilators. The council has submitted eight designs for ventilators which are at times crucial for treating coronavirus patients with critical symptoms.

The ventilators are being tried clinically, and the science ministry will decide on testing kits and their local production.

1,950 stranded nationals to be repatriated

The session was told that around 1,950 stranded Pakistani nationals will be brought back to the country over the next weeks. The officials said that three months are required to bring back the nationals stuck around the world.

All the passengers will be kept under quarantine, they told the session. The Wagah border will remain closed from April 16 to 19, while Kartarpur Corridor will remain shut from April 11 to 24. The borders with Iran and Afghanistan will remain closed from April 13 to 19, said officials.

Unanimous policy on lockdown

In the NCC session held on Monday that reviewed the country-wide measures taken so far to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister agreed that a unanimous policy regarding the extension of a lockdown should be followed.

The premier asked the provincial officers to submit their recommendations in this regard by Tuesday so a formal decision could be made in light of the proposals.

The NCC decided that the construction sector will resume work from April 14 under the first phase of measures taken for economic restoration amid the pandemic.

The meeting decided to direct the district administrations to enforce SOPs regarding the coronavirus while resuming operations.



