Soldier embraces martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said in a statement released Monday.

"Security Forces spotted move[ment] of terrorists in Dargai, 8 kms North West of Dattakhel, Northwazirstan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that as its quick reaction force cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee.



"Two terrorsists were killed during exchange of fire," it added.

The ISPR identified the martyred soldier as Naik Adil Shahzad, 32, who was a resident of Kareri village, Manshera. "He is survived by wife and a son," it added.