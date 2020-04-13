close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

Soldier embraces martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said in a statement released Monday.

"Security Forces spotted move[ment] of terrorists in Dargai, 8 kms North West of Dattakhel, Northwazirstan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that as its quick reaction force cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee.

"Two terrorsists were killed during exchange of fire," it added.

The ISPR identified the martyred soldier as Naik Adil Shahzad, 32, who was a resident of Kareri village, Manshera. "He is survived by wife and a son," it added.

