close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

Ex-cricketer Zafar Sarfraz succumbs to COVID-19 in Peshawar

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Unsplash/Alessandro Bogliari/via The News

PESHAWAR: Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz died of coronavirus infection on Monday here in the city, officials at Lady Reading Hospital confirmed.

Sarfraz, 50, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection six days ago. He had been on a ventilator for the past three days, hospital officials added.

The cricketer had played first-class matches for Peshawar, according to the president of the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ejaz Ahmad.

Born in 1969, Sarfraz was a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He had played first-class from 1988 to 1994 and List A from 1990 to 1992.

Latest News

More From Sports