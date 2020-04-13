Ex-cricketer Zafar Sarfraz succumbs to COVID-19 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz died of coronavirus infection on Monday here in the city, officials at Lady Reading Hospital confirmed.



Sarfraz, 50, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection six days ago. He had been on a ventilator for the past three days, hospital officials added.

The cricketer had played first-class matches for Peshawar, according to the president of the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ejaz Ahmad.

Born in 1969, Sarfraz was a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He had played first-class from 1988 to 1994 and List A from 1990 to 1992.